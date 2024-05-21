Phone-tapping probe relocated to Jubilee Hills ACP office

HYDERABAD: The setup of the investigation into the phone-tapping case, originally registered by Punjagutta police, has been moved to the Jubilee Hills ACP office due to recent heavy rains affecting the cellar in Banjara Hills where the probe was being conducted.

Jubilee Hills ACP P Venkatagiri clarified that while the setup has been moved, the case remains under the same jurisdiction and continues to be investigated by the same team. “The shift was purely logistical,” he said.

“The rains had caused many disruptions in the cellar. To ensure the continuity and integrity of the investigation, we decided to move all the evidence and materials to the ACP office in Jubilee Hills police station,” the ACP added.

Venkatagiri said that the transition to the new location will not hinder the progress of the investigation. All materials related to the case have been securely transferred, and operations have resumed without any loss of evidence or disruption to the investigative process, he added.

CBI assistance sought

With former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao and private news channel owner Sravan Rao being named accused in the case, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana has sought assistance from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Red Corner Notice against the suspects.