Telangana phone tapping: Police get 7-day custody of former Officer on Special Duty Radha Kishan

The retired police officer will be taken into custody for questioning in the case based on the confessions of the other accused — Praneeth Rao, N Bhujanga Rao and M Thirupathanna. Additionally, a case has been registered against Radha Kishan in Kukatpally police station that he had threatened one person to vacate the apartment he was living in Kukatpally.

The police are preparing to question Radha Kishan during the one-week custody. They have reportedly found his involvement in the illegal surveillance. They are now looking into all possible angles to identify the illegal acts he was allegedly involved in, by misusing his position.

It was also reported that he had helped in cash seizures based on tips provided by Praneeth Rao.

TNIE had reported that Praneeth Rao shared intelligence about TDP candidate from Serilingampally Anan Prasad for being in possession of unaccounted cash. Radha Kishan allegedly made use of the tip-off and seized Rs 70 lakh cash. There were similar tip-offs to Radha Kishan that led to seizure of Rs 1 crore from a Siddipet-based chit fund company at Begumpet. The company belonged to BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao’s relatives.

During the 2022 Munugode bypoll, based on Praneeth Rao’s inputs, Radha Kishan had allegedly intercepted and seized Rs 3.5 crore from the associates of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Similarly, it has now come to light that he had positioned cameras and mikes, and posted police officials in and around the guesthouse in Moinabad in the sensational case of the police arresting the “emissaries” who were said to be from the BJP trying to bribe BRS MLAs into switching loyalty to the saffron party.

The case against Radha Kishan in Kukatpally police station relates to threatening someone to vacate an apartment. Sources told TNIE that the victim, Munagapati Sudarshan, approached Kukatpally police station and stated that Radha Kishan and his two associates had forced him to vacate the apartment. While the incident took place a couple of years ago when Radha Kishan was in service, the victim gathered courage to file the complaint with the police now.

A police official told TNIE that a case has been registered against three persons including Radha Kishan and they are on the lookout for others. “We will wrap up the case in a day or two and reveal all the details in an official press meet,” he said.

KTR sends legal notices to Cong leaders, media

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday sent legal notices to Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy and Congress leader KK Mahender Reddy, who allegedly made false accusations by mentioning his name in the phone-tapping case. Along with these Congress leaders, the legal notices were sent again to some other media organisations and YouTube channels. The notices accuse these YouTube channels of spreading lies against Rama Rao by mentioning his name in relation to the case without any evidence. Rama Rao is furious that his name was repeatedly being mentioned and says he has got nothing to do with the matter.