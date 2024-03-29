Hyderabad phone-tapping case: Ex-DCP arrested

HYDERABAD: A former DCP of the Commissioner's Task Force, a wing of Hyderabad Police, was on Friday arrested by the city police in connection with the case of phone tapping and destroying certain computer systems and official data.

Radhakishan Rao, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), was remanded in a local prison, officials said.

"As part of the investigation in the case, the said person (Radhakishan Rao) was called for questioning yesterday to Banjara Hills police station, and during his questioning he confessed about his involvement in the commission of the reported crimes of conspiracy to develop profiles of private persons, exploiting the official resources meant for lawful duties," a police release said Friday night.

He has confessed to his involvement in the commission of the reported crimes of conspiracy to put surveillance over such private persons without authorisation and illegally, to carry out certain actions in a politically biased manner, to exploit official resources to transport money illegally when the election Model Code of Conduct is in force, to destroy evidence of their illegal activities by damaging public property and causing disappearance of evidence in collusion with other accused persons, it claimed.