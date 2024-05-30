Telangana: Cotton seed crunch hits ryots amid syndicate allegations

Speaking to TNIE, Warangal District Joint Director Usha Dayal said: “Based on information received, raids are being conducted on fertiliser shops with the help of police. Precautionary measures are also being taken to ensure timely availability of seeds to farmers. The agricultural department is also conducting surprise inspections of fertiliser shops, and any shop owner found hoarding cotton seeds will face legal action.”

She noted that there is a high demand for cotton seed varieties US7067 and Hybrid Cotton Seed. Farmers have also complained about fertiliser shop owners blocking cotton seeds and selling them at inflated prices. The joint director urged farmers to report any instances of overpricing to the mandal agricultural office, assuring that strict action will be taken against those violating pricing regulations.

Owners selling seeds at higher prices

Task Force teams are conducting surprise visits to fertiliser shops in Warangal and Hanamkonda districts to check the sales and stock of cotton seeds. They have found the cotton seed stock illegally dumped in godowns, contributing to the market shortage. It is also reported that fertiliser shop owners have been caught selling cotton seed packets at inflated prices. Agriculture department officials said that compared to last year, there is an increase in the area being ploughed for cotton crops in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Cultivation to be done on 3L acres

Agriculture department officials estimate that crops will be cultivated on around 3.73 lakh acres in the district. Plans include cultivating paddy on 3.27 lakh acres, cotton on 40,619 acres, maize on 2,820 acres, sorghum on 1,125 and other crops on 1,832 acres. Further, measures have been taken to ensure the availability of seeds