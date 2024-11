HYDERABAD: Taking serious note of the recent food poisoning incidents in government educational institutions across the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed district collectors to conduct frequent inspections of schools, hostels and residential institutes to keep the quality of food being served to students in check and submit detailed reports on their findings.

He stated that the administration would not hesitate to dismiss or initiate stringent action against officials and staff found negligent in providing quality and nutritious food to the students.

Following the chief minister’s directions, several district collectors in the state made surprise visits to government schools or hostels in their respective districts.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Jitesh V Patil made a surprise visit to the BC Welfare Gurukul School in Vepalagadda in Sujathanagar in Kothagudem town. He supervised the way food was being servedto the students and later enquired about the problems faced by students in the school.