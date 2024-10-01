Devise plan that takes care of both river, people: Activists to Telangana govt

HYDERABAD: Civil society groups on Monday demanded that the state government should prepare an integrated plan for Musi development that takes care of both the river’s and people’s interests instead of pitting them against each other.

During a press conference organised at the Somajiguda Press Club, Campaign For Housing and Tenurial Rights (CHATRI) convener Varghese Theckanath recalled that year after year governments have taken up Musi’s redevelopment and pointed out that it has particularly affected people from lower income groups.

“At present, around 20,000 families are living on the banks of Musi. Most of them have some land documents or others. After years of efforts, they have built these houses brick by brick. But they are being told to vacate their dwellings to carry out demolitions. This is not justice. Their memories, religious and cultural moorings are shaped by this river, and temples, mosques, shrines and others are testimony to this relationship,” he said and added that the move is a deliberate attempt to take land from the poor.