60% of party posts to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, promises TPCC chief

NIZAMABAD: Promising that at least 60% of the posts in various TPCC committees and DCCs would go to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday said that in order of priority, the party comes first and then the activists.

“The party high command knows well how to utilise the services of leaders and activists. If we continue working hard and with commitment, the party will recognise our services. A Dalit leader like Mallikarjun Kharge can become the AICC president and I, who comes from a non-political background, have become the TPCC president,” Mahesh said.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting organised at the Old Collector Office Grounds, Mahesh said the party will move forward on the directions of party MP Rahul Gandhi. “The state government will take up caste census as it is only the Congress that implements the social justice slogan,” he said.

The public meeting was attended by several ministers and party leaders and was organised to mark the first visit of Mahesh to Nizamabad being appointed the TPCC chief. He reached the venue in a large procession that started from the outskirts of the town.

Earlier in the meeting, AICC secretary and Telangana party affairs in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, along with other leaders, addressed the gathering before leaving early due to prior engagements.

Addressing the gathering, Mahesh promised party workers that all eligible activists would receive nominated posts. Acknowledging past disappointments within the party, he expressed confidence that these issues would soon be resolved. Reflecting on his 35 years of political experience, Mahesh admitted he hadn’t expected to be appointed to such a high post, but was honoured by the trust placed in him by the party’s high command.

He criticised the BJP and BRS, accusing the saffron party of engaging in divisive politics while failing to deliver on its promises. He also took aim at former chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao, alleging that KCR had failed as an opposition leader and that his policies had left the state burdened with debt.

He urged Congress activists to expose the political strategies of BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, whom he accused of trying to retain power through public appearances. “Who gave KTR the right to criticise Rahul Gandhi?” he asked.