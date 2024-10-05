BRS out to make the most of Musi controversy

HYDERABAD: The BRS is fine-tuning plans to make a lasting impact on the citizens while rebutting the claims of the ruling Congress that the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao government had initiated the Musi Riverfront Development Project, thus killing two birds with one stone.

If the grapevine is to be believed, the pink party is preparing a PowerPoint presentation which it plans to make public in the next two to three days. This PowerPoint presentation, sources say, will not only rebut the charges being levelled by Congress leaders against the BRS, but would also portray the pink party as the saviour of the Musi oustees.

Initially, the PowerPoint presentation was conceived as a response to IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu making public the official documents related to the Musi project prepared by the previous BRS government. Sources in the BRS said that though the party had conceived the Musi project when in power, KCR anticipated that it would create political trouble and decided to put it on the back-burner.

The party leadership now feels that the handling of the issue by BRS leaders, particularly former minister KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, has given it a much-needed shot in the arm.