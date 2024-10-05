Congress high command enquires about Surekha’s comments

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command is learnt to have called up a senior state leader of the party regarding the unsavoury comments by Endowments Minister Konda Surekha linking the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

A top AICC leader is learnt to have called the state unit seeking clarification. It is learnt that the AICC has issued a stern warning against usage of language that is inappropriate and offensive to women.

The AICC is believed to have taken note of the minister’s remarks that have drawn widespread criticism from all quarters, including Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. However, it is not clear if the high command would take any action against Surekha.

“The statements by a minister in the Telangana government slandering the character of leading film personalities are appalling and signify the anti-woman mindset of the Congress. At the same time, it shows how this party views the entertainment industry, which is the pride of India. There is no place for such discourse in our society. Silence of Mr Rahul Gandhi and the top Congress leadership shows they support such remarks,” Vaishnaw tweeted on Friday.