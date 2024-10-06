Congress to stand by Surekha for remarks over Chaitanya-Samantha divorce: Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has withdrawn her words, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that there was no point in extending the discussion on her comments now.
He said that the Congress will stand by her as she comes from a backward community. “She is not alone,” he told reporters during an informal conversation at the Gandhi Bhavan.
“The Akkineni family wanted Surekha to withdraw her statements, and she did. Why is there so much discussion now?” he asked.
Prabhakar said that people who didn’t react when Surekha was subjected to vicious trolling on social media were now speaking about her comments. He said TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud has directed the party leaders not to speak on the controversy.
Accusing the Centre of discriminating against Telangana, Prabhakar demanded to know why the Opposition was silent on this. Urging the BRS to come forward for the development of the state, he said that the Opposition should play a responsible role.
Prabhakar disclosed that he has requested the chief minister and deputy CM to immediately release funds for permanent buildings for 1,029 residential schools in the state. He said that students in the schools were facing a lot of issues as the structures were not “liveable”.