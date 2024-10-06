Congress to stand by Surekha for remarks over Chaitanya-Samantha divorce: Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has withdrawn her words, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that there was no point in extending the discussion on her comments now.

He said that the Congress will stand by her as she comes from a backward community. “She is not alone,” he told reporters during an informal conversation at the Gandhi Bhavan.

“The Akkineni family wanted Surekha to withdraw her statements, and she did. Why is there so much discussion now?” he asked.