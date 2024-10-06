Telangana govt ready to spend Rs 10K crore for rehab of Musi evictees: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the government will not let anyone displaced by the Musi project become orphans.

“The Congress government will protect every single displaced person. It is ready to spend Rs 10,000 crore for their rehabilitation,” he declared.

Addressing the gathering at the 95th birth anniversary celebrations of former Union minister G Venkataswamy here, the chief minister appealed to the people living in the Musi catchment areas not to be swayed by the provocative statements of the opposition. “We are going ahead with a clear policy and the opposition leaders are raising the issue of displaced people only to protect their farmhouses from demolitions,” he alleged.

The government will take the responsibility of making alternative arrangements for the Musi evictees, the chief minister noted and added: “If the people are living in a highly polluted environment, it means that they are extremely poor. Even those who are living in the buffer zone are also poor. The government will extend all support and assistance to them.”