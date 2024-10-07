AIMIM chief Owaisi tells Telangana govt to pay attention to issues of poor in Musi project

HYDERABAD: In addition to beautifying the Musi river while implementing the Musi riverfront development project, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the government would need to pay attention to the issues of the poor.
Speaking at a public meeting in Nizamabad, the AIMIM supremo expressed hope that the government would make a decision in favour of the poor. “When the government makes decisions by itself on the lake bed, why do you (the government) want to snatch our bed? You sit on your chair while we just want to stay in our houses. Your job is to make good decisions. If you want to beautify Musi, we are ready, but you also need to pay attention to the houses of the poor. I hope the government will take a rational decision,” he said.
Owaisi also questioned why families of the “poor” cannot live in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and riverbeds when the Telangana Secretariat and other landmark structures are built and functioning on the FTL of the Hussainsagar.
“Those talking about FTL should note that the new Secretariat is built on the FTL of Hussainsagar along with the samadhis of prominent political leaders. The Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz is also on the FTL. So, why can’t poor families live there? When both KCR (former chief minister) and A Revanth Reddy (incumbent) can sit there, why can’t our amma (mother) sit in her house?” the MP questioned.
His comments come after authorities demolished houses built on the riverbed in Shankar Nagar, Musa Nagar (Chaderghat) and nearby areas on October 1.
Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at RSS chief
Targeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owasi added, “The real threat is to Indian Muslims, Dalits (SCs), Adivasis (STs), OBCs and Christians from Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat.”
‘Revanth awarded Musi contract to absconder firm’
BRS leader Manne Krishank on Sunday alleged that the consultancy contract of the Musi riverfront project was awarded to Meinhardt company, which was declared as absconder by the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency in a money laundering case. On Sunday, he posted on X: “It’s official… Revanth awards consultancy contract of Musi river to Meinhardt which has been declared absconders by Pakistan Federal Investigative Agency in money laundering of Rs 3,000 crore… Why Revanth, what’s your share? …how did you choose that company?”