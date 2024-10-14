Telangana police decline permission to place mortal remains of Prof GN Saibaba at Martyrs Memorial

HYDERABAD: Telangana police did not allow family members and activists to place the mortal remains of Professor GN Saibaba inside the premises of Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in Hyderabad. However, the activists insisted and kept the hearse van at the Gun Park for nearly an hour following an argument with the cops.

Speaking to TNIE, Convenor of Forum Against Repression K Ravichander said that the police didn’t allow stating that no bodies allowed inside the Martyrs Memorial. He said that they wanted to pay tributes to Saibaba given latter’s contribution in Telangana movement.

The police declining permission to place mortal remains of Saibaba has attracted widespread criticism.

“Is this the Mohabbat Ki Dukaan you keep fooling people about @RahulGandhi Ji? Shameless double standards! The Telangana police under the instructions of your party colleague Revanth Reddy have stopped Professor Saibaba’s body from being placed at the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial in Hyderabad.