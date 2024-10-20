Telangana: Group-1 candidates protest, demand rescheduling of exam

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of Group-I aspirants marched towards the Secretariat on Saturday, demanding the rescheduling of mains exams amid ongoing uncertainties. The protest, which marked its fourth day, saw police detaining several protesters and politicians, including Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay.

The protests intensified when the minister engaged with the candidates at Ashoknagar. He climbed onto a car to address the protesters, leading to his preventive custody by the police.

With exams scheduled for Monday, many protesters rallied with placards, voicing concerns over GO 29. They argued that the GO undermines fair reservation rights of students from SC, ST and BC communities and urging the government to reschedule the exam.