KT Rama Rao accuses CM Revanth Reddy of inefficiency and hooliganism

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of diverting attention from real issues by using inappropriate language, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that lawlessness is ruling the roost in Telangana.

Stating that the Congress government has proved its inefficiency, he alleged that the CM “unleashed hooliganism” in broad daylight. He also termed Revanth as “Chitti Naidu” and “Bullabbai”.

Rama Rao was speaking after meeting BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, who was allegedly attacked by MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, at his residence.

“I have never seen such an inefficient CM,” he said, condemning the attack on Kaushik Reddy’s house. He held the CM and the Congress responsible for the incident.

“Instead of arresting Arekapudi Gandhi, the police gave him an escort. He was roaming on the road with his followers in a convoy of vehicles like a faction leader and the police did nothing to stop him. This kind of hooliganism and wretchedness never existed in Hyderabad in the last 10 years,” Rama Rao said.

“Does Revanth Reddy, who cannot maintain peace and security in Hyderabad, deserve to be the CM? He asked. The BRS leader demanded that the government suspend the circle inspector and the ACP in connection with the attack on Kaushik Reddy’s residence.

He said that after the recent orders of the high court on party defections, the MLAs who have switched parties are quaking in fear. “The CM himself gave Congress scarves to 10 BRS MLAs by visiting them at their homes. The defectors will surely be disqualified,” Rama Rao said, challenging them to resign and face voters.