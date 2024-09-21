Jani Master sent to 14-day custody in Telangana

HYDERABAD: National award-winning Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, was remanded to 14 days judicial custody by the Upparpally court on Friday in connection with a case involving alleged repeated rape, harassment, assault and intimidation of a 21-year-old former colleague, which reportedly began when she was a minor.

He has been lodged in Chanchalguda Central jail.

On Wednesday, the Narsingi police added relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the case already registered against him.

According to the remand diary, the accused initially raped the complainant in January, 2020 in Mumbai, when she was 16-years-old.

After the sexual assault in his hotel room, Jani Master allegedly threatended the complainant with losing her position as an assistant and further job opportunities in the film industry, the report stated that he had the similar attitude whenever she refused to entertain his desires.

Unable to bear the “unbearable harassment” from Jani Master, the complainant stayed at home for several months. However, due to financial constraints, she eventually sought the accused’s help for job opportunities, after which he allowed her to work on various shoots.

As per the complainant, after repeated sexual assaults, Jani Master also started brainwashing her and forced her to convert to Islam religion in a bid to marry him. The accused also raped the woman at her home in Narsingi in absence of her mother at a time when she was unwell, the report added. Later, he also threatened the complainant’s mother.

He also visited the complainants house in Narsingi along with his wife Sumalatha alias Ayesha, who also threatened the victim.