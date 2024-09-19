Telugu choreographer Shaikh Jani Basha arrested from Goa

HYDERABAD: Choreographer Shaikh Jani Basha, better known as Jani master, was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team on Thursday, confirmed SOT DCP Srinivas.

The Cyberabad police have been on the lookout for the choreographer ever since a case of sexual assault was registered against him by a 21-year-old woman choreographer.

The survivor, who previously worked with him as an assistant, accused him of sexually assaulting, harassing and intimidating her multiple times.