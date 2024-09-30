Harish Rao accuses CM Revanth Reddy of running a ‘bulldozer’ govt, assures help to affected

“Rahul Gandhi should replace the Congress’ hand symbol with that of a bulldozer. Revanth Reddy talks big. But why did he turn against the poor?” Harish asked.

“It feels like Telangana is under bulldozer rule. If you’re running the government with bulldozers, maybe it is time to change your party’s symbol from a hand to a bulldozer,” Harish told the Congress.

The BRS leader pointed out the unfairness in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s approach. “While you bulldoze the dreams of the poor, you let the wealthy build [structures] without questioning them. Revanth, your government may last five years, but the homes you are destroying are the lifelines of these families”, he said.

“Stay strong. Don’t lose hope. The BRS is with you,” he said while consoling the “victims”.

‘Congress government gave building permits in 1994’

Recalling that the Congress government in 1994 granted permissions for construction of these houses, Harish Rao asked: “Why should the Musi project victims pay for Revanth’s mistakes? Is this the justice you promised?”

“You built your own house in Kodangal, Survey Number 30, in a restricted area. Why don’t you demolish that first before targeting the poor? Even your brother’s house is on FTL land,” Harish told Revanth and wondered whether there were separate rules for rulers and the common people.

Harish also pointed out that even the Nizam’s government did not demolish homes during floods. “If you face any trouble, come to Telangana Bhavan. Our doors are open 24/7. Even if you arrive at midnight, we will provide you shelter,” Harish told the victims.