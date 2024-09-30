Harish Rao accuses CM Revanth Reddy of running a ‘bulldozer’ govt, assures help to affected

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress government is resorting to “bulldozer politics”, BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said that the pink party would stand by the “victims” of the Musi project.
Addressing those displaced at Hydershahkote here on Sunday, he said that the BRS would protect the homes of those affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project. “Call us if you are in trouble. I assure you that we will be there within 30 minutes. No bulldozer or JCB will be allowed to touch your homes without crossing us first,” he said.
“Rahul Gandhi should replace the Congress’ hand symbol with that of a bulldozer. Revanth Reddy talks big. But why did he turn against the poor?” Harish asked.
“It feels like Telangana is under bulldozer rule. If you’re running the government with bulldozers, maybe it is time to change your party’s symbol from a hand to a bulldozer,” Harish told the Congress.
The BRS leader pointed out the unfairness in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s approach. “While you bulldoze the dreams of the poor, you let the wealthy build [structures] without questioning them. Revanth, your government may last five years, but the homes you are destroying are the lifelines of these families”, he said.
“Stay strong. Don’t lose hope. The BRS is with you,” he said while consoling the “victims”.
‘Congress government gave building permits in 1994’
Recalling that the Congress government in 1994 granted permissions for construction of these houses, Harish Rao asked: “Why should the Musi project victims pay for Revanth’s mistakes? Is this the justice you promised?”
“You built your own house in Kodangal, Survey Number 30, in a restricted area. Why don’t you demolish that first before targeting the poor? Even your brother’s house is on FTL land,” Harish told Revanth and wondered whether there were separate rules for rulers and the common people.
Harish also pointed out that even the Nizam’s government did not demolish homes during floods. “If you face any trouble, come to Telangana Bhavan. Our doors are open 24/7. Even if you arrive at midnight, we will provide you shelter,” Harish told the victims.
‘Musi beautification a cover-up for land grab’
Earlier, addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan, Harish recalled that hundreds of young girl students were standing in line because of a lack of basic toilet facilities. “Isn’t constructing these essential amenities for our girls not more important than the Musi beautification project worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore? This government’s sense of priorities is completely skewed,” Harish alleged.
He accused the chief minister of using the Musi river beautification as a front for real estate dealings.
“Residents along the Musi river bank are being threatened with eviction. This so-called beautification is nothing but a cover-up for massive real estate grab,” he alleged.
KTR to visit affected areas
BRS working president KT Rama Rao announced that he would visit the affected areas. After recovering from viral fever, Rama Rao posted on X: “Almost back to normal after 72 hours. Will be visiting the affected areas in Rajendranagar constituency tomorrow and Amberpet day after. This mindless, ill-conceived bulldozer bullying has to be stopped and we will do everything possible for the affected people”.