BRS president election after silver jubilee fete: KTR

HYDERABAD: The BRS is planning a mega public meeting on April 27 in an area of 1,200 acres on the occasion of its silver jubilee at Elakurthy in Warangal.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, in an informal interaction with media persons on Tuesday, said that in the Telugu states, only two regional parties — BRS and the TDP — have completed 25 years. “That is why we are celebrating our silver jubilee throughout the year,” he said.

After the event, the party will kick off a membership drive, followed by the election of the president. State and district committees will be established, and training sessions for workers will be conducted across all districts. “We’ve planned a year-long schedule, with one programme each month, focusing on organisational growth and addressing public issues,” he said.

Rama Rao came down heavily on the Centre for the petrol price hike, labelling it “unusual” at a time when global crude oil prices are falling. “While petroleum prices are decreasing worldwide, only the Modi government is raising gas and petrol rates here,” he alleged.