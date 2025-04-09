BRS president election after silver jubilee fete: KTR

HYDERABAD: The BRS is planning a mega public meeting on April 27 in an area of 1,200 acres on the occasion of its silver jubilee at Elakurthy in Warangal.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao, in an informal interaction with media persons on Tuesday, said that in the Telugu states, only two regional parties — BRS and the TDP — have completed 25 years. “That is why we are celebrating our silver jubilee throughout the year,” he said.
After the event, the party will kick off a membership drive, followed by the election of the president. State and district committees will be established, and training sessions for workers will be conducted across all districts. “We’ve planned a year-long schedule, with one programme each month, focusing on organisational growth and addressing public issues,” he said.
Rama Rao came down heavily on the Centre for the petrol price hike, labelling it “unusual” at a time when global crude oil prices are falling. “While petroleum prices are decreasing worldwide, only the Modi government is raising gas and petrol rates here,” he alleged.
On the University of Hyderabad land auction controversy, Rama Rao said that cases should be registered against those responsible for the destruction of the forest. He, however, welcomed the decision to drop police cases against the students. He alleged that there was a big scam behind the auctioning of Kancha Gachibowli lands and declared that he would disclose all the details soon.
He said that although it is a Central University, the BJP had failed to halt the proposal to auction the lands. He alleged that both the Congress and BJP are controlled from Delhi. “We warned that handing Telangana to national parties would mean remote control from Delhi,” Rama Rao recalled.
He pointed out the Congress’s inability to expand the Cabinet and the BJP’s failure to secure additional funds for Telangana despite having eight MPs. He accused both parties of being subservient to Delhi leadership. The BRS leader dismissed the Congress government’s claims of introducing fine rice in Gurukul hostels as a new achievement. He said that BRS introduced the scheme long ago and there is nothing new about it.