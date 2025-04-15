Telangana bill proposes jail term for aggregators not paying gig worker welfare fund

HYDERABAD: Aggregators, platforms who fail to pay welfare fund fee to the proposed Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Board are liable to be punished with imprisonment up to one year or fine up to Rs 2 lakh or both, according to a draft bill proposed by Telangana Government.

The government shall charge Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Fund Fee, from aggregators or platforms, between 1-2% of the payout to the workers in each transaction or as may be notified, the Draft Bill said.

The draft bill proposes to mandate aggregators to provide to the Board its database of all gig and platform workers on boarded or registered with them within sixty days from the date of commencement of the legislation.

"If any person, being an aggregator/platform/primary employer/ company etc, fails to pay welfare fund fee which he is liable to pay under this Act, Rules, Regulations or Schemes made thereunder, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine, which may extend to 2 lakhs or with both," it said.

If any aggregator fails or refuses to submit any return, report, statement or any other information required under the proposed Act shall be punishable with fine which may extend to Rs 50,000.