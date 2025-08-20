Be cautious at pandals, says TGSPDCL MD

HYDERABAD: TGSPDCL has urged pandal organisers and devotees to exercise extreme caution. CMD Musharraf Faruqui expressed sorrow over the deaths in Ramanthapur, Bandlaguda, and Amberpet. While stating that there was no negligence on the part of the power utility, he noted that the mishaps occurred due to other reasons.

Inspecting the Bandlaguda site on Tuesday, Musharraf Farooqui instructed that faulty lines along procession routes be immediately identified and rectified.

He said TGSPDCL is replacing dangerous LT/11 kV overhead lines with safer AB cables and launched a special drive to remove hazardous hanging cables, as per the deputy CM’s orders.

Citizens have been urged to call 1912 or the nearest Fuse Off Call Centre during emergencies such as fallen lines.

Safety measures Suggested