500 mm rain wreak havoc in Telangana

KAMAREDDY/SIRCILLA/SANGAREDDY/NIRMAL/HYDERABAD: Torrential rains — almost 500 mm in a span of 6.5 hours — battered parts of Telangana over the past two days, leaving a trail of destruction across Kamareddy, Nirmal, Siddipet and Rajanna Sircilla districts. At least three people were confirmed dead and six others remain missing.

Director General of Police Dr Jitender said the death toll was “less than 10” but added that search operations were continuing. As many as 1,499 people have been rescued since Wednesday. Officials said that one person died in Rajampet mandal and two others were washed away in Domakonda mandal.

Emergency response teams rescued 560 children and 16 elderly persons in Medak and Kamareddy. Minister Danasari Anasuya, after visiting Kamareddy, announced that three persons died in the rains.

A cloudburst triggered record rainfall, with Rajampet mandal in Kamareddy receiving 494.8 mm in just six-and-a-half hours, between 8.30 am and 3 pm on Wednesday. This was the heaviest downpour in nearly four decades. Locals described the rain as the “most intense in living memory”.