500 mm rain wreak havoc in Telangana

CM reviews three flood-hit districts, directs officials to assess crop damage
CM A Revanth Reddy, along with Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas on Thursday
Express News Service
Updated on
2 min read

KAMAREDDY/SIRCILLA/SANGAREDDY/NIRMAL/HYDERABAD: Torrential rains — almost 500 mm in a span of 6.5 hours — battered parts of Telangana over the past two days, leaving a trail of destruction across Kamareddy, Nirmal, Siddipet and Rajanna Sircilla districts. At least three people were confirmed dead and six others remain missing.

Director General of Police Dr Jitender said the death toll was “less than 10” but added that search operations were continuing. As many as 1,499 people have been rescued since Wednesday. Officials said that one person died in Rajampet mandal and two others were washed away in Domakonda mandal.

Emergency response teams rescued 560 children and 16 elderly persons in Medak and Kamareddy. Minister Danasari Anasuya, after visiting Kamareddy, announced that three persons died in the rains.

A cloudburst triggered record rainfall, with Rajampet mandal in Kamareddy receiving 494.8 mm in just six-and-a-half hours, between 8.30 am and 3 pm on Wednesday. This was the heaviest downpour in nearly four decades. Locals described the rain as the “most intense in living memory”.

An aerial view of the inundated residential areas on Wednesday evening as floodwaters enter houses and buildings following heavy rains in Kamareddy
Several streams swelled beyond capacity, tanks breached and floodwaters cut off access to villages. The Godavari was in full spate near Eturnagaram.

In Nirmal district, NDRF teams rescued cattle grazer B Shankar Naik, who had been stranded without food or water for nearly 30 hours in Munipally village.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, after an aerial survey, directed officials to assess crop damage and consider building high-level bridges to reduce future risks.

Telangana government failed to rescue people affected by heavy rains, alleges BRS leader Harish

NH 44 closed

The downpour disrupted road, rail and highway networks. National Highway 44 was shut near Jangampalli after floodwaters spilled over, while traffic on the newly upgraded NH-765 (D) was diverted at Narva village.

Railway tracks near Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor mandal were damaged, forcing cancellation or diversion of several trains. The 103-year-old Pocharam Project withstood a massive inflow of 1.82 lakh cusecs — more than double its designed flood discharge capacity of 70,000 cusecs.

