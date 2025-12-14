CM has time for football, not for food poisoning-hit students: BRS MLA Harish

HYDERABAD: Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of having no sympathy for the students of two city schools, who were hospitalised on Friday after suffering food poisoning.

He alleged that the chief minister was too busy playing football to find time to visit the students in the hospital. He claimed that Rs 5 crore was spent on creating football facilities and `100 crore to bring football legend Lionel Messi, but failed to provide even a decent meal to students. He further alleged that Revanth made 61 visits to Delhi, but had no time to console the victims.

On Saturday, Harish Rao, along with BRS MLAs, visited the King Koti Government Hospital to call on the students of the Bagh Lingampally Minority Residential School. He inquired with the doctors about the medical treatment being provided to the victims.