CM has time for football, not for food poisoning-hit students: BRS MLA Harish

HYDERABAD: Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of having no sympathy for the students of two city schools, who were hospitalised on Friday after suffering food poisoning.
He alleged that the chief minister was too busy playing football to find time to visit the students in the hospital. He claimed that Rs 5 crore was spent on creating football facilities and `100 crore to bring football legend Lionel Messi, but failed to provide even a decent meal to students. He further alleged that Revanth made 61 visits to Delhi, but had no time to console the victims.
On Saturday, Harish Rao, along with BRS MLAs, visited the King Koti Government Hospital to call on the students of the Bagh Lingampally Minority Residential School. He inquired with the doctors about the medical treatment being provided to the victims.
Speaking to the media after the visit, Harish Rao criticised the “misplaced priorities” of Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
“Almost every day, students from one government school or another are being hospitalised due to food poisoning.
The situation is so dire that students of the Shameerpet BC Gurukul School were forced to approach a police station to file a complaint against the Revanth Reddy government, alleging that they were being served meals contaminated with insects,” the BRS MLA said.
Alleging complete breakdown of administration, he said that two days ago 43 children from Chandu Naik Thanda in Madhapur were hospitalised and now 90 students from the Bagh Lingampally Minority Residential School suffered the same fate.
Accusing AICC leader Rahul Gandhi of failing to ensure the implementation of the six guarantees, for which he had claimed responsibility, Harish Rao said that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was visiting Hyderabad only to watch a football match and had no time to meet the families of the 300 farmers and 160 auto drivers who died by suicide.