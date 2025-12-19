Bondi Beach attacker Sajid Akram renewed his passport in Hyderabad in 2022

HYDERABAD: Sajid Akram, one of the perpetrators of the Bondi Beach massacre in Australia, renewed his passport with an address changed from Doodh Bowli to Towlichoki during his last visit to Hyderabad in July 2022, a source confirmed to TNIE. He had come to visit his mother and sister.

When stressed about this piece of information at a press meet in DGP B Shivadhar Reddy's office on Friday, he remained tight-lipped.

However, the DGP confirmed that Sajid Akram met his mother and sister during his July 2022 visit to the city. Shivadhar Reddy said that Sajid Akram left India in November 1998 and first visited the city again in October 2000 after marrying a European woman named Venera Grosso.