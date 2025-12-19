Bondi Beach attacker Sajid Akram renewed his passport in Hyderabad in 2022

HYDERABAD: Sajid Akram, one of the perpetrators of the Bondi Beach massacre in Australia, renewed his passport with an address changed from Doodh Bowli to Towlichoki during his last visit to Hyderabad in July 2022, a source confirmed to TNIE. He had come to visit his mother and sister.
When stressed about this piece of information at a press meet in DGP B Shivadhar Reddy's office on Friday, he remained tight-lipped.
However, the DGP confirmed that Sajid Akram met his mother and sister during his July 2022 visit to the city. Shivadhar Reddy said that Sajid Akram left India in November 1998 and first visited the city again in October 2000 after marrying a European woman named Venera Grosso.
“We first received information from central agencies that he was from Hyderabad, after which we verified the details,” the DGP said, adding that there had been no communication with Australian agencies regarding Sajid Akram.
“He visited Hyderabad only six times after moving to Australia in 1998. Once it was confirmed that he held an Indian passport issued from Hyderabad, we carried out a detailed verification,” he said.
Detailing Sajid Akram's visits, the DGP said he came to Hyderabad for the second time in 2004 and the third time in 2009, about a month after his father's death.
He visited again in July 2012 and March 2016 for the division of property among family members. His last visit was in July 2022.