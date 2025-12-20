Telangana panchayat polls: Danger bells for BRS, all’s not well for Congress

HYDERABAD: The key takeaway from the recent panchayat election results is stark and unsettling: the principal opposition, BRS, is staring at a dire crisis in several districts, while the ruling Congress, despite its advantage of being in power, has also failed to deliver a uniformly strong performance across the state.

In many Assembly constituencies, the BRS has slipped to third place, often failing to cross even double digits — a warning bell tolling loudly for a party that once dominated the rural landscape.

The pink party’s grassroots presence, once its strongest forte, appears to be crumbling. In the Adilabad Assembly constituency, BRS-backed candidates managed to secure just 22 out of 116 gram panchayats, settling for third place. The Congress surged ahead with 56 sarpanch posts, followed by the BJP with 38.

A similar story unfolded in the Armoor Assembly segment, where the BRS won only 12 of 86 seats, while the BJP did marginally better with 15, and the Congress swept the board with 59.

The party’s performance dipped even further in Banswada, where it could muster a mere three gram panchayats. In contrast, the Congress made a rich haul, winning 128 of 137, while the BJP secured six.

In Bodhan, the BRS won just 13 GPs, as the Congress, along with rebels, captured 79, and the BJP took 12. In Gadwal, the BRS was again relegated to third position, winning only eight GPs, while the Congress and rebels together won 56 of 113, with the BJP securing 10.