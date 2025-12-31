Feathers and caps: A look at key public issues in Telangana in 2025

This piece analysed how AI is reshaping jobs, arguing that the real threat is not AI but the widening skills gap. Routine work is being automated, while demand is rising for professionals who can integrate AI into real-world problem-solving. Many graduates struggle due to outdated curricula and industry mismatch. While colleges are adding skill-based modules, recruiters say gaps persist. Experts stress that adaptability, creativity and hybrid skills — especially combining AI with core engineering — will define future employment.