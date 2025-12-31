Feathers and caps: A look at key public issues in Telangana in 2025

A Brightside story from Sangareddy district found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat programme on May 26. It focused on a group of women who are carving out livelihoods as drone operators.
Soon after a story shedding light on the littering problem at Bogatha Waterfall in Mulugu district was published, Wazeedu forest range staff launched a clean-up drive.
Rethinking computer science education
Dr Ramarao Kanneganti, the IIT-Madras–trained computer scientist, said conventional CS curricula have lost relevance. He argued for training students to solve real-world problems using available tools, including AI.
Rain, defiance, dust, danger
The story documented the harsh realities of traffic policing in Hyderabad. Officers work long hours in rain, heat and pollution, face abuse from motorists and often perform civic tasks beyond their mandate. Poor public cooperation and weak inter-agency coordination worsen congestion and risks, with fatalities highlighting the dangers. Police stressed that traffic management depends as much on citizen behaviour as enforcement.
A chit in a blouse cracked the case
This investigative piece traced how police identified suspected serial killer Maina Ramulu through a slip of paper found on a victim in 2021. It detailed his alleged two-decade crime pattern, use of aliases and systemic gaps that allowed many cases to go unsolved. Despite life sentences, police believe the true scale of his crimes may be far larger.
This piece analysed how AI is reshaping jobs, arguing that the real threat is not AI but the widening skills gap. Routine work is being automated, while demand is rising for professionals who can integrate AI into real-world problem-solving. Many graduates struggle due to outdated curricula and industry mismatch. While colleges are adding skill-based modules, recruiters say gaps persist. Experts stress that adaptability, creativity and hybrid skills — especially combining AI with core engineering — will define future employment.
Priceless, yet penniless
The report exposed neglect at the Telangana State Museum, where decaying infrastructure, minimal funding and poor documentation have left priceless artefacts locked away. Heritage experts urged sustained funding, professional management and reuse of nearby historic buildings to revive public engagement.
Why Hyderabad can’t breathe easy
This article challenged Hyderabad’s ‘clean air’ image, showing how dust, construction, traffic and weak monitoring drive a quieter pollution crisis. Experts warned that winter traps pollutants, health risks are mounting and governance gaps persist. Without decisive action, clean air could become a luxury.
Heritage on hold
Focusing on the museum’s Jain Gallery, this piece warned of irreversible loss as roof damage, seepage and neglect threaten rare sculptures. Closed for over five years, the gallery awaits restoration amid funding shortages, despite plans for a long-term revamp.
From comedy to the courtroom
Actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda spoke about headlining Court – State vs A Nobody, a courtroom drama on a teenage boy falsely accused in a POCSO case. Produced by Nani, the film aimed to prompt public debate on justice and misuse of law.
Undoing binaries in relationships
With The Girlfriend, writer-director Rahul Ravindran examined toxic relationships through a woman’s perspective. He said the film drew from personal experiences and consciously avoided the male gaze, prioritising empathy over spectacle.
Hyderabad firm in drone defence
Former DRDO scientists K Srinivasa Raju and Dr Nagendra Babu Samineni explained how their Hyderabad-based firm’s counter-drone systems disrupted Pakistani UAVs during Operation Sindoor, underscoring India’s growing private role in defence technology.
Miss World and investor confidence
Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Jayesh Ranjan said Telangana had factored in security contingencies for Miss World 2025 despite the surprise timing of Operation Sindoor. He linked investor confidence to timely delivery, citing Lenskart and Foxconn expansions, and said Miss World would aid tourism branding with limited public expenditure.