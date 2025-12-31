Frozen in time: A look at events that left lasting marks on daily life in Telangana in 2025

The year gone by unfolded through moments that were sudden, unsettling, and, at times, quietly revealing. From sporting milestones to fatal road accidents and incidents of crime to the impact of extreme weather, some events left lasting marks on daily life.
Alongside these were images that recorded resilience, routine and response — scenes that might otherwise have passed unnoticed. Through photographs and clippings published throughout the year, TNIE brings a record of 2025, reflecting both disruption and continuity, as captured by our photographers and reporters on the ground.
Tilak times it right for India
With the Indian cricket team in transition, the spotlight was on the next generation, and Tilak Varma rose to the moment with composure well beyond his years during the Asia Cup 2025. The left-hander from Hyderabad anchored a tense chase after India slipped to 10 for two and then 20 for three, steering the team past arch-rivals Pakistan to clinch the coveted trophy. Calm under pressure, Tilak held the innings together and finished unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls. His reception at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after the Dubai triumph underlined how the local boy had emerged as a global name.
Bronze lining for Arjun
After another year of so-near-yet-so-far, Arjun Erigaisi won bronze medals at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in the last week of December. The Warangal prodigy became only the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to win a medal in the open category of the events. Earlier in the year, Arjun came agonisingly close once again to qualifying for the Candidates, both at the FIDE Grand Swiss and the World Cup, faltering at the final hurdle on each occasion. Nevertheless, the World No. 5 had a solid year and will finish it as the top-ranked Indian, five places ahead of world champion D Gukesh. At just 22, it appears only a matter of time before Arjun breaks into the Candidates and earns a shot at challenging the reigning world champion
Trisha’s straight drive
For Gongadi Trisha, 2025 marked a breakthrough year in Indian women’s cricket. The all-rounder scored a century off 59 balls in the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup. She bagged both the player of the final and series awards. The girl from Bhadrachalam finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with the best strike rate. Trisha’s rise from a tribal region has drawn attention as she eyes a place in the senior national team
Mohd Siraj’s surreal series
Mohammed Siraj played a decisive role in India’s campaign in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy in 2025. Trailing 1–2, India relied on Siraj in the final Test, where he delivered a long, high-intensity spell. He finished the series with 23 wickets. His final dismissal of Gus Atkinson sealed India’s recovery, helping it share series honours 2-2. The performance reinforced Siraj’s value in overseas conditions and high-pressure matches
Sigachi blast
In Telangana’s worst industrial disaster, an explosion at Sigachi Industries’ chemical plant in Pashamylaram on June 30 left 54 workers dead. The factory’s spray dryer unit exploded, the impact leading to a complete collapse of the building and severe damage to nearby structures. Due to the severity of the burns, DNA testing was conducted to identify the deceased. Criminal cases were registered, and the firm’s CEO Amit Raj was arrested in December
Luck runs out for i-Bomma kingpin
Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested Immadi Ravi, accused of running the iBomma and Bappam piracy networks. Investigators said the network operated over 65 mirror websites, causing large losses to the Telugu film industry. The accused allegedly diverted users to illegal betting platforms. Police seized hard disks containing about 21,000 pirated films. Officials said the arrest exposed organised digital piracy and its links with other online crimes
Gulzar Houz fire
A fire at a residential-cum-commercial building in Gulzar Houz near Charminar on May 18 killed 17 people, including eight children. Preliminary findings pointed to a short circuit in a ground-floor shop. Rescue operations were hampered due to narrow access and poor ventilation. A worker noticed the fire, and alerted the family, who attempted to extinguish the fire themselves for about 45 minutes before emergency services were contacted; this delay contributed to the severity of the fire. The rest of the family went to the first floor to escape the smoke but were asphyxiated
Betting endorsement probe
Several film actors and media personalities came under investigation in 2025 for allegedly promoting online betting applications. Those named include Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu. Cases were registered by city police and later taken up by the CID and Enforcement Directorate. The probe followed a campaign against betting apps launched by Hyderabad police. Authorities are examining endorsements, financial links and regulatory violations
SLBC tunnel disaster
The SLBC tunnel accident in February emerged as one of the country’s major irrigation project disasters in 2025, claiming eight lives. While two bodies were recovered, six workers remain missing. Rescue operations continued for over 55 days before being halted due to safety risks. The government conducted aerial geophysical surveys to assess tunnel conditions
45 hyderabadis die in Saudi accident
A road accident in Saudi Arabia claimed 45 lives from Hyderabad on November 17. A bus carrying Umrah pilgrims caught fire after being hit by a tanker near Madinah. Among the victims were 20 women and 11 children; one passenger survived. The victims were buried at Jannatul Baqi on November 21. The state government announced `3.07 crore as ex gratia for families of the deceased and those seriously injured, while officials coordinated relief and documentation
Chevella crash
A head-on collision between a TGSRTC bus and a gravel-laden tipper near Chevella killed 19 people on November 3. Police said the overspeeding tipper crossed lanes on the narrow highway stretch and rammed into the bus. Falling gravel crushed the bu, trapping many passengers seated on the right side under it. The bus was carrying 72 passengers, though its capacity was only 35
Kurnool bus tragedy
Nineteen passengers died on October 24 when a private sleeper bus belonging to Kaveri Travels caught fire after ramming a motorcycle on National Highway 44 in Kurnool district. Investigations revealed safety violations, inadequate emergency exits and design flaws. The owner of the Travels was arrested. Survivors said flames spread rapidly as 234 mobile phones and a small LPG cylinder were being transported in the luggage compartment of the bus, trapping passengers. The accident highlighted regulatory gaps in the operation of private long-distance buses