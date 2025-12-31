Frozen in time: A look at events that left lasting marks on daily life in Telangana in 2025

The year gone by unfolded through moments that were sudden, unsettling, and, at times, quietly revealing. From sporting milestones to fatal road accidents and incidents of crime to the impact of extreme weather, some events left lasting marks on daily life.

Alongside these were images that recorded resilience, routine and response — scenes that might otherwise have passed unnoticed. Through photographs and clippings published throughout the year, TNIE brings a record of 2025, reflecting both disruption and continuity, as captured by our photographers and reporters on the ground.