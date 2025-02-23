Seven arrested, three absconding in Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy murder case in Telangana

BHUPALALLY: Seven people were arrested, and three others are on the run in connection with the brutal murder of Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, a complainant in the Medigadda barrage case.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Jayashankar Bhupalapally District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Khare stated that the murder was linked to a land dispute. The dispute involved the deceased, Rajalingamurthy, and the accused individuals: Renikuntla Sanjeev, Pingili Semanth, More Kumar, Kothuri Kiran, Renikuntla Komuraiah, Dasaratu Krishna, and Renikuntla Sambaiah. The three absconding suspects were identified as Kotha Hari Babu, Pula Naresh, and Pula Suresh.
The dispute was over one acre of land located in front of the Bhupalpally police station. Both parties had taken the matter to court. The accused, Renikuntla Sanjeev, and his family believed that Rajalingamurthy had transferred part of the land to his name unfairly. This led to frequent clashes between them. Sanjeev and his family members reportedly said that the only way to reclaim the land was to kill Rajalingamurthy. Sanjeev then approached his close relatives and explained his plan, promising to share the land with them. They agreed to support him.
Sanjeev also contacted Kotha Hari Babu, a former municipal vice-chairman, and informed him about his plan. Hari Babu reportedly told him, "Go ahead and kill him. I will take care of the bail and any other expenses." He also mentioned that Rajalingamurthy had been troubling him after the death of lawyer Sanjeeva Reddy and had been trying to stop the land transfer near the MRO office.
SP Kiran Khare stated that two months ago, Sanjeev and More Kumar went to the Kashibugga area in Warangal, where they bought two knives and an iron rod. They brought the weapons back and hid them at Sanjeev’s house.
On February 19, 2025, Sanjeev attended a court hearing where he spotted Rajalingamurthy. He immediately called his associates and informed them that they must kill him that day. He instructed Dasari Krishna and Naresh to follow Rajalingamurthy and update them on his movements. Meanwhile, Sanjeev, Kothuri Kiran, More Kumar, and Bablu retrieved the hidden weapons and waited near Rajalingamurthy’s residence.
That evening, Rajalingamurthy left Care Medical Shop near Ambedkar Center on his motorcycle and headed home. Dasari Krishna alerted Sanjeev and the others about his movements. As he approached the turn near his residence, the accused blocked his path, threw chilli powder into his eyes, and attacked him with the iron rod and knives.
Rajalingamurthy suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. After confirming his death, the attackers fled on motorcycles as people gathered at the scene.
SP Kiran Khare said that after the attack, Sanjeev and Bablu escaped on a motorcycle towards Parkal, where they met Sanjeev’s relative, Kalavala Srinivas, at Shyam Nagar Bus Stage. Sanjeev turned off his phone and borrowed Srinivas’s phone to call Kotha Hari Babu. After making the call, Sanjeev and Bablu fled towards Parkal.
Upon information, the Bhupalapally police arrested the accused at the 5 Incline check post. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. The Police seized five two-wheelers, seven mobile phones, two knives, an iron rod, and blood-stained clothes from their possession.
A special team has been deployed to track down the absconding suspects. The arrested individuals were presented before the Bhupalapally court.