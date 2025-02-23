Seven arrested, three absconding in Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy murder case in Telangana

BHUPALALLY: Seven people were arrested, and three others are on the run in connection with the brutal murder of Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, a complainant in the Medigadda barrage case.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Jayashankar Bhupalapally District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Khare stated that the murder was linked to a land dispute. The dispute involved the deceased, Rajalingamurthy, and the accused individuals: Renikuntla Sanjeev, Pingili Semanth, More Kumar, Kothuri Kiran, Renikuntla Komuraiah, Dasaratu Krishna, and Renikuntla Sambaiah. The three absconding suspects were identified as Kotha Hari Babu, Pula Naresh, and Pula Suresh.

The dispute was over one acre of land located in front of the Bhupalpally police station. Both parties had taken the matter to court. The accused, Renikuntla Sanjeev, and his family believed that Rajalingamurthy had transferred part of the land to his name unfairly. This led to frequent clashes between them. Sanjeev and his family members reportedly said that the only way to reclaim the land was to kill Rajalingamurthy. Sanjeev then approached his close relatives and explained his plan, promising to share the land with them. They agreed to support him.

Sanjeev also contacted Kotha Hari Babu, a former municipal vice-chairman, and informed him about his plan. Hari Babu reportedly told him, "Go ahead and kill him. I will take care of the bail and any other expenses." He also mentioned that Rajalingamurthy had been troubling him after the death of lawyer Sanjeeva Reddy and had been trying to stop the land transfer near the MRO office.