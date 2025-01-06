Formula E race case: High drama at ACB office as police deny entry to KTR's lawyers

HYDERABAD: High drama prevailed this morning in Hyderabad when BRS working president KT Rama Rao reached the ACB office. The ACB summoned Rama Rao for questioning in connection with the Formula E race case.

However, the police denied permission to advocates to accompany Rama Rao for the investigation. With this, Rama Rao handed over his written reply to the officials outside the ACB office and returned to Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of BRS.

In his reply, Rama Rao told ACB: "In your notice, you have not given details of the information and documents sought from me pertaining to the case. You are requested to give details of the documents sought from me pertaining to the case to take further necessary action at my end after giving reasonable time for the same. Being a law-abiding citizen, I will cooperate in the matter subject to constitutional and legal rights as provided by law".