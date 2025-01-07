Telangana HC dismisses KTR's plea in corruption case linked to Formula E Race

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, presided over by Justice K. Lakshman, dismissed a criminal petition filed by Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao (KTR), MLA from Sircilla, Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Accused No. 1 in Crime No. 12/ROC-CIU ACB-2024. The case, registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), involves allegations under Section 13(1)(a) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 409 read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justice Lakshman, after reserving orders on December 31, 2024, pronounced the judgment with the single word: "Dismissed."

Senior counsel Siddharth Dave, representing KTR, argued that the allegations lacked the essential elements required for charges under Section 405 IPC, which defines criminal breach of trust. Dave contended that no evidence was presented to show misappropriation or conversion of entrusted property.

Challenging the application of Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Dave highlighted that the FIR failed to mention any specific acts of corruption or misuse of office. He explained that payments made for organising the Formula E race were in accordance with an agreement between the State Government and a private company. Dave further noted that the complainant, an IAS officer, was part of the State Government and not an independent or external party.