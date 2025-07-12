Will Raja Singh resign as MLA too and join another party?

HYDERABAD: BJP national president JP Nadda accepted Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s resignation on Friday. The lone BJP MLA in the GHMC limits, Raja Singh had tendered his resignation on June 30, openly opposing the appointment of N Ramchander Rao as president of the party’s state unit.
Now, the key questions that are being raised are: Will Raja Singh also resign as MLA and join another political party or set up a new outfit of his own?
He had previously said that he intends to continue to fight for Hindu causes, which is fuelling the questions about how he would move forward.
Raja Singh’s supporters indicate that he may join the Shiv Sena or another regional party with a Hindu identity.
Raja Singh, who initially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Telugu Desam Party, began his political career as a corporator before officially donning saffron robes in 2013.
He was first elected as an MLA from Goshamahal in 2014 and subsequently re-elected in 2018 and 2023. However, his journey has been tumultuous — he was suspended from the party in 2022 over his controversial remarks and violation of the party’s code of discipline, only to have his suspension revoked later, which allowed him to contest and win the election for the third time in 2023. Amid a series of incidents and targeted criticisms against the state leadership and senior BJP figures, the party formally accepted his resignation on Friday.
Byelection likely
Sources indicated that Raja Singh is preparing to resign from his legislative membership as well, potentially leading to a byelection.
However, uncertainty remains regarding his next political move.
Initially, some of his supporters had argued that the party should attempt to reconcile with him by sending emissaries. But now the party has put an end to any speculation by accepting his resignation.
A few leaders within the party feel that the Goshamahal MLA should have taken more time to discuss his grievances with national leaders before taking the extreme decision of quitting.
Analysts within the party are assessing the potential impact of Raja Singh’s resignation, particularly on the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The party has long positioned itself as the sole protector of Hindu rights, and his departure could provide opposition parties an opportunity to corner the BJP.
All political parties are closely monitoring Raja Singh’s next move — whether he will formally resign, remain silent or if the BJP will push for his disqualification by the Legislative Assembly Speaker on grounds that he was no longer a BJP member.
These developments have heightened political interest in the state, especially as Telangana prepares for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency byelection following the sudden demise of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath.