Will Raja Singh resign as MLA too and join another party?

HYDERABAD: BJP national president JP Nadda accepted Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s resignation on Friday. The lone BJP MLA in the GHMC limits, Raja Singh had tendered his resignation on June 30, openly opposing the appointment of N Ramchander Rao as president of the party’s state unit.

Now, the key questions that are being raised are: Will Raja Singh also resign as MLA and join another political party or set up a new outfit of his own?

He had previously said that he intends to continue to fight for Hindu causes, which is fuelling the questions about how he would move forward.

Raja Singh’s supporters indicate that he may join the Shiv Sena or another regional party with a Hindu identity.

Raja Singh, who initially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Telugu Desam Party, began his political career as a corporator before officially donning saffron robes in 2013.

He was first elected as an MLA from Goshamahal in 2014 and subsequently re-elected in 2018 and 2023. However, his journey has been tumultuous — he was suspended from the party in 2022 over his controversial remarks and violation of the party’s code of discipline, only to have his suspension revoked later, which allowed him to contest and win the election for the third time in 2023. Amid a series of incidents and targeted criticisms against the state leadership and senior BJP figures, the party formally accepted his resignation on Friday.