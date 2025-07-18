What’s the deal? KTR, Lokesh meeting in secret to plot: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing political offensive, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao held three secret meetings with Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, son of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “Why did Rama Rao meet Lokesh in secret? Why was there a midnight dinner? What’s the deal between them?” Revanth asked, alleging a covert alliance between the BRS and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Revanth accused the BRS of spreading misinformation and said party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family was “spitting venom” against his government. He accused the former chief minister of betraying Telangana’s aspirations and challenged him to an open debate in the Assembly. “I’m ready to take on KCR on the Floor of the House, but I won’t debate drug peddlers or bathroom cleaners,” he remarked, in an apparent dig at Rama Rao’s associates and comments over his frugal living as a student in the US.

Hinting at tensions within the Kalvakuntla family, the chief minister said even BRS MLC K Kavitha was not accepting Rama Rao’s leadership. “There are serious disputes within KCR’s family. Rama Rao is asking his father to make him the Leader of the Opposition, but KCR is refusing. Let them first resolve their internal family issues,” Revanth added.

The chief minister alleged that Rama Rao was “surrounded by a ganja batch”. “His associates are drug users. When I dared them to take a drug test, they vanished. His friend Kedar died of a drug overdose in Dubai. We have the forensic report and we’re ready to table it in the Assembly,” he declared.