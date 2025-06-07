Revanth calls BRS party of devils; dares KCR to face Kaleshwaram probe

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday launched a blistering attack on the BRS and its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, branding the party as “Dayyala Rajya Samithi” (party of devils).

Addressing a public meeting at Thirumalapur village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district after laying the foundation stone for various development projects, he ridiculed KCR for remaining silent over the recent controversial remarks made by his daughter and MLC K Kavitha.

“KCR’s own daughter is saying that devils surround him. Unable to respond to that, the leader of those devils is now sleeping in his farmhouse. It’s not BRS, it’s DRS — not Bharat Rashtra Samiti but Dayyala Rajya Samiti. We must drive out these devils from Telangana, and I am taking that responsibility on behalf of four crore people,” he said.

The CM also demanded that KCR answer the questions raised by Kavitha and questioned how those who “looted” Telangana are now attacking the current government. “The vultures that exploited the state are now raising questions,” he claimed.

‘Single notice rattled KCR’

Referring to the notice served to KCR by the Justice PC Ghose Commission that is probing the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth said: “Just one notice and he is rattled. We spent months in jail without losing our resolve. “Endukantha balupu?” (Why are you so arrogant?) Are you a god? Even former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao appeared before a court. Why can’t KCR answer the commission?”

Alleging that the former CM turned his “Bangaru Telangana” (golden Telangana) dream into a “Bongalagadda Telangana” (graveyard Telangana), Revanth accused KCR of demolishing homes in Vasalamarri village to build a road to his farmhouse. “He turned a village into a graveyard just for his convenience,” he said.