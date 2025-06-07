Revanth calls BRS party of devils; dares KCR to face Kaleshwaram probe

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday launched a blistering attack on the BRS and its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, branding the party as “Dayyala Rajya Samithi” (party of devils).
Addressing a public meeting at Thirumalapur village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district after laying the foundation stone for various development projects, he ridiculed KCR for remaining silent over the recent controversial remarks made by his daughter and MLC K Kavitha.
“KCR’s own daughter is saying that devils surround him. Unable to respond to that, the leader of those devils is now sleeping in his farmhouse. It’s not BRS, it’s DRS — not Bharat Rashtra Samiti but Dayyala Rajya Samiti. We must drive out these devils from Telangana, and I am taking that responsibility on behalf of four crore people,” he said.
The CM also demanded that KCR answer the questions raised by Kavitha and questioned how those who “looted” Telangana are now attacking the current government. “The vultures that exploited the state are now raising questions,” he claimed.
‘Single notice rattled KCR’
Referring to the notice served to KCR by the Justice PC Ghose Commission that is probing the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth said: “Just one notice and he is rattled. We spent months in jail without losing our resolve. “Endukantha balupu?” (Why are you so arrogant?) Are you a god? Even former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao appeared before a court. Why can’t KCR answer the commission?”
Alleging that the former CM turned his “Bangaru Telangana” (golden Telangana) dream into a “Bongalagadda Telangana” (graveyard Telangana), Revanth accused KCR of demolishing homes in Vasalamarri village to build a road to his farmhouse. “He turned a village into a graveyard just for his convenience,” he said.
Revanth reiterated the government’s commitment to rejuvenate the Musi river. “I am asking BRS and BJP leaders — if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could clean the Sabarmati river in Gujarat and Yogi Adityanath could rejuvenate Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, why shouldn’t we take up the rejuvenation of the Musi river?” he asked.
He accused BRS leaders of spreading false propaganda that the government was targeting poor families during the Musi Riverfront Development Project.
“We are ready to give 120 sq. yd plots and build Indiramma houses for those affected, even if it costs Rs 1,000 – 2,000 crore. But when we called for suggestions, no one from the BRS turned up. They don’t want the people of Nalgonda to prosper,” the chief minister said.
He questioned KCR and former minister T Harish Rao over the incomplete Gandhamalla Reservoir project, despite over Rs 2 lakh crore spent on irrigation projects during the BRS regime.
The chief minister also announced plans to develop a new medical college on par with a university under the auspices of Yadagirigutta temple.