Telengana phone tapping case: Ex-SIB chief Prabhakar Rao returns to Hyderabad after 15 months

HYDERABAD: T Prabhakar Rao, the former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and the prime accused in the phone tapping case, returned to Hyderabad on Sunday evening after spending over 15 months in the United States.

Rao, who had been evading questioning since the case was registered at Panjagutta police station in March 2024, landed at RGIA days after the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest.

He is likely to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Jubilee Hills police station on Monday for questioning in connection with alleged illegal surveillance during the previous BRS regime.