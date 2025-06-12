Telangana CM Revanth vows to make facts public on KLIS after KCR's deposition

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stated he would make public all facts on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme within two days.

“Now that KCR (former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) has appeared before Justice PC Ghose Commission to present his views, I would soon hold a press conference to place the facts before the public,” Revanth told reporters during an informal interaction in Delhi.

The chief minister also rejected reports of a discussion with the Congress high command regarding allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers. “Without the PCC chief, deputy chief minister and other senior leaders in Delhi, how can such discussions happen?” he asked.

Revanth made it clear that if any minister claimed to be overburdened with work, his portfolios would be reallocated.

He stated that the purpose of his Delhi visit was to explain Telangana’s caste survey model to Karnataka’s chief minister and deputy chief minister. “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting,” Revanth pointed out.

Asked about the recent Cabinet expansion, he stated that social justice has been followed, with 55% of posts allotted to SC, ST and BC communities.

He pointed out that KCR, during his second term, did not induct his own son into the Cabinet for six months, whereas the present government had already appointed 15 ministers including the new appointees.