Telangana CM Revanth vows to make facts public on KLIS after KCR's deposition

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stated he would make public all facts on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme within two days.
“Now that KCR (former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) has appeared before Justice PC Ghose Commission to present his views, I would soon hold a press conference to place the facts before the public,” Revanth told reporters during an informal interaction in Delhi.
The chief minister also rejected reports of a discussion with the Congress high command regarding allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers. “Without the PCC chief, deputy chief minister and other senior leaders in Delhi, how can such discussions happen?” he asked.
Revanth made it clear that if any minister claimed to be overburdened with work, his portfolios would be reallocated.
He stated that the purpose of his Delhi visit was to explain Telangana’s caste survey model to Karnataka’s chief minister and deputy chief minister. “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting,” Revanth pointed out.
Asked about the recent Cabinet expansion, he stated that social justice has been followed, with 55% of posts allotted to SC, ST and BC communities.
He pointed out that KCR, during his second term, did not induct his own son into the Cabinet for six months, whereas the present government had already appointed 15 ministers including the new appointees.
‘No entry for KCR’s family into Congress’
The chief minister ruled out the possibility of any member of KCR’s family joining Congress. “There is no entry for KCR’s family into the Congress,” he said, describing the Kalvakuntla family as the “real enemy and betrayers of Telangana.” He termed MLC K Kavitha’s letter to KCR a “film-style drama” aimed at gaining public attention and pointed out that KCR had not responded to her accusations.
Revanth also alleged that Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy was obstructing the state’s development. He said Kishan had failed to bring any Central project to Telangana, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had secured funding for the Chennai Metro in Tamil Nadu. The chief minister said he was ready to work jointly with Kishan Reddy for Telangana’s development and proposed holding a review meeting on state projects.
On Naxalism, he observed that it would persist as long as social inequalities existed in society.
Portfolios allocated
Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the three newly inducted ministers. Accordingly, G Vivek has been given charge of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories and Mines and Geology, while Adluri Laxman Kumar has been allocated SC Development, Tribal Welfare Development, Minorities Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender Persons portfolios.
Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries and Sports and Youth Services will be handled by Vakiti Srihari. Orders to this effect were issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Wednesday. Incidentally, all these eight portfolios allocated to the three new ministers were held by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.