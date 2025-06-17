Caution is the buzzword for Indian expats in Israel

Telangana

A firefighter holds a hose near charred vehicles in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv after a fresh barrage of Iranian rockets on June 16, 2025. File Photo| AFP
HYDERABAD: Indian nationals in Israel are maintaining caution amid the ongoing tensions.

Speaking to TNIE over telephone from Tel Aviv on Monday, Israel Telangana Association president Soma Ravi said that while Iran has been launching attacks, the situation in Tel Aviv remains under control. “People are alert and following safety protocols. Whenever sirens sound or mobile alerts are received, we immediately take shelter in bunkers,” Ravi revealed.

“The Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the expatriate community and is closely monitoring developments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suhail Amin Banday, a fourth-year MBBS student at Urmia University of Medical Sciences, told TNIE that the embassy was relocating around 110 Indian students, mostly from Kashmir, from Urmia in Iran to Armenia. “Students from other universities in Tehran, especially those near the Tajrish area, are being moved to Qom for safety,” he said.

