Caution is the buzzword for Indian expats in Israel

“The Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the expatriate community and is closely monitoring developments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suhail Amin Banday, a fourth-year MBBS student at Urmia University of Medical Sciences, told TNIE that the embassy was relocating around 110 Indian students, mostly from Kashmir, from Urmia in Iran to Armenia. “Students from other universities in Tehran, especially those near the Tajrish area, are being moved to Qom for safety,” he said.