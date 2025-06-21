Tapgate SIT asks Bandi to appear as witness

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone-tapping case has summoned Minister of State (Home Affairs) Bandi Sanjay to appear before it as a witness under Section 161 CrPC.
SIT sources confirmed that the team asked Sanjay to record his statement regarding the alleged tapping of his phone during the BRS regime. The sources stated that Sanjay told the investigators that he would inform them of the date and time he would appear.
Meanwhile, former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief and prime accused in the case, T Prabhakar Rao, reportedly told investigators that he acted only on the instructions of his senior officers and had no links with any leaders of the previous BRS regime.
During questioning on Friday, Prabhakar Rao is believed to have stated: “I do not have any connections with any key figures in the BRS government and carried out my duties as per the directions of higher officials.”
Sources said Prabhakar Rao claimed he was following the orders of a former DGP and denied any association with political parties. He also maintained that no rules drafted by a committee of senior officials were breached.
Prabhakar Rao appeared before the Investigating Officer at Jubilee Hills police station for the fifth consecutive day of questioning on Friday. Sources said that he repeatedly responded that he could not remember or was unaware of several matters raised by the IO.
SIT likely to examine two former DGPs next week
Investigators reportedly questioned him about the large number of phone numbers placed under surveillance. These numbers allegedly belonged to politicians, businesspersons, judges, opposition leaders, IPS and IAS officers, journalists and others.
Questions were posed on the purpose of the surveillance and who authorised it. Sources said Prabhakar Rao consistently claimed ignorance or inability to recall details. On some occasions, he is said to have stated that he acted strictly as per the instructions of the then DGP and Intelligence chief.
With this, the SIT probing the case is preparing to record the statements of M Mahender Reddy and Anjani Kumar next week. Both officers served as DGP during Prabhakar Rao’s tenure as head of the Intelligence Wing and SIB.
The SIT has already recorded the statements of former Intelligence chief Anil Kumar and the present DGP Dr Jitender two days ago. According to SIT sources, Prabhakar Rao and his SIB team had submitted lists of phone numbers for tapping on the grounds that they belonged to Maoist sympathisers or supporters, arguing that surveillance was essential for maintaining law and order.
SIT sources said that the statements of Anil Kumar and Dr Jitender were recorded as witnesses. They reportedly stated that the assessment of threat perception and operational decisions were handled by the SIB based on received intelligence inputs.
Meanwhile, the SIT is likely to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the relief granted to Prabhakar Rao from arrest until August 4. The SIT is expected to argue that Prabhakar Rao is allegedly not cooperating with the investigation and will seek withdrawal of the relief.
As part of its inquiry, the SIT is also recording statements from individuals whose phones were allegedly tapped by Prabhakar Rao and his team.
Former MLA and former RTC chairman Gone Prakash Rao, among others, appeared before the SIT on Friday and gave statements under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).