Tapgate SIT asks Bandi to appear as witness

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone-tapping case has summoned Minister of State (Home Affairs) Bandi Sanjay to appear before it as a witness under Section 161 CrPC.

SIT sources confirmed that the team asked Sanjay to record his statement regarding the alleged tapping of his phone during the BRS regime. The sources stated that Sanjay told the investigators that he would inform them of the date and time he would appear.

Meanwhile, former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief and prime accused in the case, T Prabhakar Rao, reportedly told investigators that he acted only on the instructions of his senior officers and had no links with any leaders of the previous BRS regime.

During questioning on Friday, Prabhakar Rao is believed to have stated: “I do not have any connections with any key figures in the BRS government and carried out my duties as per the directions of higher officials.”

Sources said Prabhakar Rao claimed he was following the orders of a former DGP and denied any association with political parties. He also maintained that no rules drafted by a committee of senior officials were breached.

Prabhakar Rao appeared before the Investigating Officer at Jubilee Hills police station for the fifth consecutive day of questioning on Friday. Sources said that he repeatedly responded that he could not remember or was unaware of several matters raised by the IO.