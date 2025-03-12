Murthy’s wife claims DSP stopped her from naming KCR in complaint

HYDERABAD: Around 20 days after N Rajalingamurthy was murdered in Bhupalpally, his wife Nagavelli Sarala on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police accusing Bhupalpally DSP Sampath Rao of “manipulating” her.

In her complaint, Sarala claimed that she told the DSP that she suspected former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and former municipal chairman K Hari Babu of having had a role in the murder of her husband.

However, DSP Sampath Rao told her that if she named them, there was no way anything could be proven against them as “they are all big people”, the complaint alleges.

“He manipulated me. Also, some other person wrote the complaint and I signed it,” the complaint reads.

She complained that Murthy’s family members were not informed immediately about the murder, nor was the Clues team summoned to the crime scene. “As such, we are suspecting police officers also,” the complaint stated.

Sarala stated that Murthy fought to protect government lands being encroached by officials and had questioned Venkataramana Reddy when he tried to grab public property. He had also filed a case against KCR alleging irregularities in Medigadda constructions.

“Murthy was killed because he had defeated these powerful people. They gave a contract (supaari) to have him eliminated,” Sarala complained, requesting the DGP to take action against the DSP for misleading her.