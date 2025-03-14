Telangana tunnel collapse: Search ops underway to locate seven missing persons

NAGARKURNOOL: The search operation to locate seven persons trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here continued at a rapid pace for the 21st day on Friday.

The personnel of different organisations involved in the operation went inside the tunnel on Friday morning, taking the necessary equipment with them, an official release said.

Rescue personnel from state-run miner Singareni Collieries along with rat miners have been excavating the points that have been identified as possible sites of the missing persons.

The Kerala police's Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDD) were also taken inside the tunnel to these points on Thursday, while robots of a Hyderabad-based robotics company were also on the job.

The robots can access "dangerous places" (inside the tunnel), which humans cannot reach and can operate with 15 times greater efficiency, official sources have said.