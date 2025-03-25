Telangana tunnel collapse: Second body recovered, rescue operation continues for 32 nd day

A second body was discovered inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel on Tuesday. The body, yet to be identified, was located 50 metres away from the conveyor belt where workers had been performing maintenance work prior to the incident.

This discovery comes more than a month after eight workers were trapped inside the tunnel on February 22. The body of one of the workers, Gurpreet Singh, was recovered on March 9. However, the fate of the remaining six workers has remained uncertain, despite ongoing rescue efforts.