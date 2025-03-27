Telangana Assembly passes resolution opposing Lok Sabha seat delimitation

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution opposing the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats as proposed by the BJP-led Central government.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy moved the resolution. The Chief Minister said that the government would convene a meeting shortly in Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy recently attended a similar meeting conducted in Chennai by DMK.

"This House expresses its deep concern on the manner in which the impending delimitation exercise is being planned, without any transparent consultations with the stakeholders. The House urges that any delimitation exercise should be carried out transparently and after extensive consultations with all State Governments, all political parties and all stakeholders," the resolution said.

The states which have effectively implemented the population control programme pushed by the Centre and consequently whose population share has come down, should not be penalised and hence, population should not be the sole yardstick for delimitation, the resolution stated.

It is to be noted that the purpose and intent behind the 42nd, 84th and 87th Constitutional amendments aimed at national population stabilisation are yet to be achieved.

"Hence, while continuing with the freeze on the number of Parliamentary seats, taking State as a unit, redrawing the boundaries of Parliamentary constituencies can be taken up, duly augmenting the SC and ST seats as per latest population and also providing for reservation for women. Further, the House resolves that in order to strengthen representative democracy, the number of seats in the State Assembly should be immediately increased from 119 to 153 pursuant to the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and as per latest census. This House urges the Union Government to introduce necessary Constitutional amendments for this purpose," the resolution said.