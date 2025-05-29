Phone-tapping case: SC grants interim protection from coercive action to former Telangana SIB chief

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from coercive action to former chief of Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Telangana T Prabhakar Rao, an accused in the phone-tapping case.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma directed Rao to appear before the investigation officer, and said his passport be made available to him.

Rao, the key accused in the phone-tapping case, is suspected to be in the US.

A Red Corner Notice was issued against him and his passport was revoked, a police official said earlier.

The top court also directed Rao to give an undertaking that he would return to India within three days after the receipt of his passport.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Sidharth Luthra vehemently opposed the plea filed by Rao seeking anticipatory bail.

The matter is posted for hearing on August 5.

Rao has moved the top court challenging an order of the Telangana High Court which dismissed his plea seeking anticipatory bail.

On May 22, a Hyderabad court has issued a proclamation order against Rao in the phone-tapping case.