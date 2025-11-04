Magisterial inquiry ordered into fatal accident: Telangana minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the bus accident near Chevella that claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.

Speaking to the media outside Chevella Area Hospital, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that both magisterial and departmental investigations have been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.

“This is a deeply unfortunate incident. On behalf of the state government, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” he said, adding that all the injured are being given the best possible medical care.

Sridhar said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responded immediately upon receiving news of the accident, directing ministers and senior officials to rush to the spot and oversee rescue and relief operations. The chief minister, he said, is “personally monitoring” the medical treatment and support being extended to the victims.

Govt not negligent: Minister

Clarifying that there was no negligence on the part of the government regarding the ongoing road expansion works, Sridhar Babu said the project had been delayed due to petitions filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).