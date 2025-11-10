CM Revanth Reddy bets on history repeating, says Congress will govern Telangana till 2034

HYDERABAD: Invoking Telangana’s political history, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday predicted a decade-long reign for the Congress, arguing that the state, in contemporary times, has consistently given two consecutive terms to its ruling parties.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Press Club in Hyderabad, he said this pattern would see the Congress in power until June 2034, a projection meant to counter BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s claim that his party would return to power within 500 days.

“There are still over a thousand days left in this five-year term. I don’t know how Rama Rao is calculating the remaining days, but mark my words — from today, November 9, the Congress will be in power for another eight years.

There is a possibility of Jamili (simultaneous) elections being held in June 2029 for a five-year term, which will continue until June 2034. Until then, the Congress will remain in power,” the chief minister said, adding that his goal was to implement development plans covering a hundred years within the next 10.

In a wide-ranging and fiery interaction with journalists, Revanth mixed political attacks with developmental promises and sharp jibes at his rivals — former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rama Rao and Union minister G Kishan Reddy.