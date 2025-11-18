By-elections to two Assembly segments inevitable in Telangana?

NALGONDA: The political cauldron in Telangana is once again boiling over. The single question gripping the ruling Congress ranks is: Are bypolls now unavoidable in at least two Assembly segments?

Speculation has gathered fresh momentum after the Supreme Court, on Monday, pulled up the Telangana Assembly Speaker for the prolonged delay in deciding the MLAs disqualification petitions before him. The pressure is now mounting on the Speaker.

Buoyed by their emphatic win in the Jubilee Hills bypoll — a victory that has sent party cadres over the moon — Congress leaders are already bracing for the possibility of another electoral face-off.

Insiders say the leadership is keeping a hawk’s eye on the fast-evolving scenario. The talk in party corridors is unmistakable: bypolls for the two segments — Khairatabad and Station Ghanpur — may become inevitable, whether triggered by disqualification or prompted by the MLAs stepping down themselves.

Within the party, a debate is raging over the best strategy. A section believes that if the two MLAs — Danam Nagender (Khairatabad) and Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) — resign of their own accord, the Congress would have a firmer footing in the ensuing battle. Leaders fear that if the MLAs are formally disqualified, seeking re-election afterwards may become a millstone around their necks.

Congress leaders confident of an encore

The Jubilee Hills victory is acting as a strong tailwind for the Congress. Party leaders are confident that they can pull off an encore if bypolls are indeed announced. With cadre morale soaring and organisational machinery humming, another election — far from being a burden — is seen as an opportunity to cement the party’s growing dominance.