Telangana speaker asks MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagender to file counters

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Thursday directed MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, who allegedly defected from the BRS to the ruling Congress, to file their counter affidavits to the disqualification petitions pending against them.
The Speaker’s hearing on the disqualification petitions concluded on Thursday with the questioning of legislators Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi.
However, of the 10 legislators who allegedly defected from the BRS to Congress, two MLAs, Nagender and Srihari, did not file their counters till date. On Thursday, the Speaker directed both the MLAs to file their affidavits.
It may be recalled that recently the Supreme Court directed the Speaker to complete the hearing within four weeks.
The Chief Justice of India also hinted at possible consequences, remarking that the Speaker would have to decide “where he has to celebrate his New Year’s Eve”.
Earlier, on July 31, the apex court had directed the Speaker to decide within three months on the disqualification of the 10 MLAs who joined the ruling Congress. As there was a delay on his part, the apex court on November 17 expressed its displeasure and issued a contempt notice to the Speaker.
So far, the Speaker has heard the arguments of both the sides — the petitioner MLAs and eight defected MLAs. He may announce his decision on the disqualification petitions against eight MLAs after taking legal opinion.
Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Nagender might resign as an MLA, as once he is disqualified by the Speaker, he cannot contest elections for the next six years. Danam is likely to meet the AICC leaders in New Delhi before taking a decision, sources said.