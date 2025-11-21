Telangana speaker asks MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagender to file counters

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Thursday directed MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, who allegedly defected from the BRS to the ruling Congress, to file their counter affidavits to the disqualification petitions pending against them.

The Speaker’s hearing on the disqualification petitions concluded on Thursday with the questioning of legislators Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi.

However, of the 10 legislators who allegedly defected from the BRS to Congress, two MLAs, Nagender and Srihari, did not file their counters till date. On Thursday, the Speaker directed both the MLAs to file their affidavits.

It may be recalled that recently the Supreme Court directed the Speaker to complete the hearing within four weeks.