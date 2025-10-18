Telangana shuts down as BC quota bandh gains statewide momentum

HYDERABAD: Normal life was disrupted across Telangana as the statewide bandh, called by BC organisations and supported by political parties cutting across party lines, saw large-scale participation — including ministers — and protests in major towns and cities. The bandh was called after the High Court recently issued an interim order staying the Government Order that provided 42 per cent BC reservations in local bodies. The Supreme Court refused to interfere in the stay issued by the High Court.

RTC services were suspended as buses remained in depots following appeals from political leaders and transport unions. Shops, business establishments, and educational institutions were largely closed, while commuters travelling home for Diwali were left stranded at bus stands and junctions across the State.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including those from the Congress, BJP, BRS, Telangana Jagruthi, and the BC Joint Action Committee, took part in rallies and sit-ins held in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, and other district headquarters. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakkati Sreenivas, Seethakka, and others joined protest demonstrations at RTC Cross Roads, Tank Bund, and other major centres, urging immediate action on the pending reservation Bill.