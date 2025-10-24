Tender controversy sparks another political storm in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the contentions of Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and his allegations against the BRS, the voluntary retirement of senior IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi has left the Revanth Reddy government facing turbulence.
The matter took a political turn on Thursday when a letter written by the minister to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao surfaced on social media.
In the letter, the minister reportedly sought disciplinary action against Rizvi for delaying a crucial tender process related to high-security holograms affixed to liquor bottles. By the time the letter came to light, the state government had already accepted Rizvi’s request for VRS. The sequence of events has led to speculation about strained ties between the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the minister, considering that the acceptance of Rizvi’s VRS allegedly bypassed ministerial consultation.
In his complaint to the chief secretary, Krishna Rao accused Rizvi of deliberately stalling the tender process for high-security holograms affixed to liquor bottles, a key tool to prevent tax evasion and counterfeit sales. The alleged delay, according to the minister, benefited the existing vendor who has been supplying holograms since 2019 without competition.
Sidelining chain of command
Between August 2024 and April 2025, the minister reportedly issued several directives asking Rizvi to expedite the tender process through the designated Expert Committee. Rizvi allegedly routed key files to the chief minister instead, sidelining the ministerial chain of command. Even after 23 firms reportedly submitted bids by April 2025, the process purportedly remained in limbo.
In his letter, Krishna Rao cited provisions of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and Section 221 of the BNS, accusing Rizvi of misconduct and obstruction of public service. The minister urged the chief secretary to reject the officer’s VRS and initiate disciplinary proceedings.
The matter quickly drew political reactions, with the BRS and BJP seizing upon the controversy to target the Congress government.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the row was rooted in a purported fight between the chief minister’s son-in-law and Krishna Rao’s son over a Rs 500-crore hologram tender. BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank, in a series of posts on X, alleged that the Rs 500-crore tender had triggered a tug-of-war between the Excise Minister’s son and the Chief Minister’s son-in-law. He claimed Rizvi was “forced” into VRS amid pressure from both ends.
In his posts, Krishank further alleged that industrialists were being threatened by top officials, while the Congress leadership was “diverting attention” by attacking political opponents instead of addressing the charges.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay claimed Rizvi’s VRS was evidence of bureaucrats being “crushed” under political pressure and corruption.
Rizvi disillusioned over frequent transfers: Sources
Meanwhile, sources close to Rizvi, a 1999-batch IAS officer said that he cited personal reasons for seeking retirement. However, they alleged he had grown disillusioned over frequent transfers under the present regime.
In his letter, Krishna Rao alleged that Rizvi and Excise Commissioner E Sridhar ignored repeated instructions to finalise tenders through the existing Expert Committee. He claimed that instead of complying, Rizvi sought to reconstitute the committee, purportedly removing himself as Principal Secretary (Excise), and routed the matter to the CMO.
The minister contended that under Rule 22(a) of the Business Rules, his orders were final and binding on the officer.
Rizvi’s VRS is effective October 31.