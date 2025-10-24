Tender controversy sparks another political storm in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the contentions of Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and his allegations against the BRS, the voluntary retirement of senior IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi has left the Revanth Reddy government facing turbulence.

The matter took a political turn on Thursday when a letter written by the minister to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao surfaced on social media.

In the letter, the minister reportedly sought disciplinary action against Rizvi for delaying a crucial tender process related to high-security holograms affixed to liquor bottles. By the time the letter came to light, the state government had already accepted Rizvi’s request for VRS. The sequence of events has led to speculation about strained ties between the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the minister, considering that the acceptance of Rizvi’s VRS allegedly bypassed ministerial consultation.

In his complaint to the chief secretary, Krishna Rao accused Rizvi of deliberately stalling the tender process for high-security holograms affixed to liquor bottles, a key tool to prevent tax evasion and counterfeit sales. The alleged delay, according to the minister, benefited the existing vendor who has been supplying holograms since 2019 without competition.

Sidelining chain of command

Between August 2024 and April 2025, the minister reportedly issued several directives asking Rizvi to expedite the tender process through the designated Expert Committee. Rizvi allegedly routed key files to the chief minister instead, sidelining the ministerial chain of command. Even after 23 firms reportedly submitted bids by April 2025, the process purportedly remained in limbo.