Cyclone Montha: Telangana tri-cities experience severe rain, major canals flooded

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: As Cyclone Montha made landfall on Wednesday, the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet experienced severe rains on the intervening night of October 29 and 30. Several low-lying areas were flooded and daily life disrupted.

Residents alleged that the GWMC authorities had failed to clear the drain lines and nala's in the tri-cities' limits. Roads turned into streams as floodwater overflowed from the drainages in the Kazipet-Hanamkonda-Warangal cities.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy inspected flood-affected areas close to the Nayimnagar stormwater drain, one of the major nalas in the city, the overflowing of which caused flooding.

Later, he visited Sammaiah Nala under the KU 100-feet road and interacted with the people who are facing problems due to the flooding. He assured the residents that proper stormwater drainage will be constructed in flood-affected areas.

He directed the officials to supply essential commodities to the families affected by floods and remove the encroachments on the nalas in the city. He appealed to the residents to cooperate with the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and the district administration.