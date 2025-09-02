Telangana HC grants interim relief for KCR and Harish Rao in Kaleshwaram project case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao in the petitions challenging the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project.

The Court directed that no action shall be taken based on the Commission’s report until the next hearing.

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, clarified that while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct an independent probe into the Kaleshwaram project, the inquiry must not rely on the findings of the Ghose Commission report.